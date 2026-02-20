Home

Assi Twitter Review: Taapsee Pannu-led social drama sparks powerful conversations online - Check reactions

Assi Twitter Review: Taapsee Pannu’s hard-hitting film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is being described by early viewers as “emotionally heavy,” “powerful,” and “a mirror to society.” Check reations here.

Assi starring Tapsee Pannu, hit theatres today, and despite low pre-release buzz, the courtroom drama is already sparking powerful conversations on X (formerly Twitter). Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film opened to an underwhelming start at the box office, but if first-day-first-show reactions are anything to go by, Assi might just turn out to be a slow-burning success driven by word of mouth. Early viewers are calling the film “emotionally heavy,” “hard-hitting,” and “a mirror to society.”

One user on the social media platform wrote about Taapsee Pannu‘s movie saying, “Assi will shake you from within”, highlighting how the film exposes the systemic corruption and apathy faced by a victim seeking justice. Many praised Sinha for continuing his streak of socially relevant cinema after films like Mulk and Thappad.

Another viewer pointed out the film’s deeper thematic focus, saying that when society asks “Why did she do it?” instead of “What happened to her?”, justice has already derailed. The comparison to Mardaani 3 surfaced as well, with users noting that while Rani Mukerji’s film explores crime investigation, Assi examines the culture and conditioning that precede the crime.

Several posts described the film as “not an escape, but an examination.” Rather than indulging in fantasy or chest-thumping narratives, Assi reportedly confronts “power, prejudice, and silence” – themes that many users believe reflect contemporary India’s unresolved fractures.

While the opening numbers may not roar, X reactions suggest that Assi is resonating deeply with audiences who prefer thought-provoking, issue-based cinema.

Agenda hota hai jab bina evidence ideology push ki jaaye.

Accountability hota hai jab lived reality se power ko question kiya jaaye.

One Word #ASSIReview = OUTSTANDING!!!

Power ko glorify nahi karti interrogate karti hai.

Isliye use “biased” bola jaata hai.

Sach uncomfortable… pic.twitter.com/KesHdf0y1w — Nidhi ❤ (@NidhiJi__) February 20, 2026

Watched #ASSI powerful film

A strong society debates art, not silences it.

If propaganda has freedom, critical cinema must too.

If cinema only praises, democracy becomes just a slogan.

Questioning isn’t rebellion it’s citizenship.#ASSIReview pic.twitter.com/waD9Ozsf9k — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) February 20, 2026

#ASSIReview yeh film tumhe lecture nahi deti, mirror deti hai.

Aur jab mirror pasand nahi aata, log bolte hain: “anti-national.”

Problem camera mein nahi hai.

Problem reflection mein hai.

Agar society ko dekh ke discomfort hota hai, toh filmmaker ko blame karna sabse easy defence… pic.twitter.com/wYyaV7WW9f — Surbhi Maradiya (@SurabhiMaradiya) February 20, 2026

Assi’s Box office predition day 1

According to the final update, Assi earned Rs 59.83 lakh gross in advance bookings for its opening day (excluding blocked seats). The film sold slightly over 25,000 tickets across India, even though it was released on more than 3,000 screens. Maharashtra recorded the highest advance sales, with Delhi-NCR coming next. However, the response in most other states remained average to low.

