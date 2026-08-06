At 83, Amitabh Bachchan fears being replaced on KBC if he doesn’t work for 24-hours; his salary will shock you

Amitabh Bachchan said he pulled off a 24-hour shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati because the work was important and had to be completed on time, adding that the competition to replace him is real.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC-Instagram)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to prove why he is one of the hardest-working stars in Indian cinema. The veteran actor recently revealed that he completed a 24-hour work shift, wrapping up at 7 am after starting work at the same time the previous day. Despite the exhausting schedule, he has already moved on to his next commitment, the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18.

Sharing an update on his personal blog, Amitabh wrote that the work had to be completed on time because it was important. He added that after finishing the shoot, he wanted to catch up on his daily blog and interact with fans before finally getting some rest.

He also revealed that he would be reporting for the KBC shoot on August 6, joking that skipping the shoot could cost him his job. “I shall retire now, get some food in the belly, hit a pillow for a while… tomorrow is another early call. The first broadcast date for KBC is announced, and missing that would mean a job replacement for me,” he wrote.

The makers have confirmed that Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The new season carries the theme ‘Sochna Padega’, highlighting the importance of applying knowledge rather than simply possessing it.

Apart from his hectic schedule, Amitabh Bachchan is also making headlines for his reported remuneration. According to media reports, the actor charges around Rs 5 crore per episode of KBC. With nearly 100 episodes planned for a season, his reported earnings add up to around Rs 500 crore, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India. However, this figure is based on reports and has not been officially confirmed by the actor or the channel.

On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Reports have suggested that Sai Pallavi may replace Deepika Padukone in the sequel, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement. The first film earned over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, making the sequel one of the most-awaited Indian films.