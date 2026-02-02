At Grammys 2026 red carpet, Chappell Roan goes topless, shocked netizens say; ‘Absolutely low class’

The 2026 Grammys were not just about who took home the trophies. Like every year, the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles turned into a fashion spectacle of its own. Some of the biggest names in music arrived in outfits that were impossible to ignore.

Trevor Noah returned as host for the sixth year in a row on February 1, 2026. Reports suggest this will be his final time hosting the ceremony, adding a nostalgic touch to the evening. But before the awards began, the red carpet grabbed everyone’s attention.

From dramatic silhouettes to barely-there outfits, the night proved once again that Grammy fashion never plays safe.

Chappell Roan steals the spotlight

One name that quickly began trending online was Chappell Roan. The singer, nominated this year for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “The Subway,” chose a look that people could not stop talking about.

She walked the red carpet in a sheer burgundy Mugler dress that appeared to be attached to her body with sparkling faux piercings. The outfit gave an illusion of fabric floating over her skin, making it one of the boldest looks of the night.

According to Page Six, the “HOT TO GO!” star paired the outfit with striking temporary body art. A pony drawing on her chest, possibly a nod to her song “Pink Pony Club,” and a large lace-style temporary tattoo across her back added extra drama to the look.

Beauty look that matched the drama

Chappell Roan did not hold back when it came to her hair and makeup either. She wore her bright red hair in loose curls mixed with fishtail braids. A sparkling choker and matching earrings completed the styling.

Her makeup featured sharp winged eyeliner, silver eyeshadow and a soft, doll-like blush that stood out beautifully under the red carpet lights.

