At Salman Khan’s Birthday Party, Bobby Deol’s THIS Gesture Steals The Show! Check Pics And Videos From Bash

Salman Khan's birthday party photos and videos show Bobby Deol's sweet gesture for Bhaijaan. Check the clips here!

Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Niece Ayat But Bobby Deol's THIS Gesture Steals The Show!

Salman Khan marked his 58th birthday in Mumbai, following a brief trip to New Delhi, where he was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The superstar returned to celebrate his special day in the company of close family and friends at an intimate gathering. The celebration doubled up for his niece Ayat Sharma’s birthday as well, drawing in family members including Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Helen, and others. Among the attendees was Salman’s close friend Bobby Deol, adding to the warmth and camaraderie of the event. The joyous occasion brought together loved ones to cherish moments of togetherness and celebration.

Continuing their tradition, the mamu-bhanji duo, Salman and Ayat, joyously celebrated their birthdays together, maintaining their heartfelt ritual. Ayat, now three years old, enjoyed a splendid pink multi-tiered cake, while Salman, amid the festivities, cut a striking blue and black cake of his own. A playful inside video captured Salman sweetly serenading his adorable little niece before they both blew out the candles on their respective cakes, adding a touch of warmth and affection to the celebrations.

For the birthday, Salman Khan looked dapper in all black (black shirt, a black jacket paired with blue jeans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꪶ•ʟ (@being_dil63kurd)



Adding to the heartwarming moments, the pics showcase the affectionate gestures from the animal actor Bobby Deol, who showered the birthday boy with love and endearing kisses while sharing delightful selfies. While sharing the post, Bobby wrote, “Maamu, I love you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Among the guests in attendance, the presence of Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, brother Sohail, and others added to the festive cheer captured in the video. The heartfelt moments showcased the close-knit celebration and the cherished bond shared within the family circle.

On Sunday, Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman Khan was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

