At Virosh wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘welled-up eyes’ during Varmala ceremony left guests emotional – See pics

After attending the ViRosh wedding, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan revealed she watched “the kindest girl marry her best friend” in a breathtaking setting. She shared an emotional moment from the Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Mandanna wedding. Read on

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally tied the knot. The couple got married in Telugu and Kodava traditions in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The wedding was an intimate affair at ITC Mementos Udaipur, attended only by family members and a few close friends from the film industry. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was among the special guests who witnessed their big day.

According to Kalyani, the ceremony was deeply emotional. Rashmika and Vijay were completely lost in the moment; they laughed, cried, and prayed together. Sharing pictures from the wedding on Instagram, Kalyani wrote that she watched “the kindest girl marry her best friend” in a breathtaking setting. She described how emotional it was to see Rashmika walk toward Vijay as he waited with his back turned, saying her slow steps, steady breaths, and teary eyes said it all.

Kalyani said she felt lucky to witness a love built on respect, effort, and deep friendship. She ended her note by congratulating the couple and wishing them a beautiful new beginning together.

While sharing the photo from the wedding, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote a heartfelt note for Virosh saying, “Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend. In the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him and he sat there. Waiting with his back turned – you could feel the weight of every step she took those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything. What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect, and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest @rashmika mandanna and @thedeverakonda may this be the most beautiful beginning.”

Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding photos go viral on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda introduced his wife to world by writing a beautiful caption that reads, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. ❤️ 26.02.2026”.

On the other hand, Rashmika also introduced her husband by saying, “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life – everything just makes a lot more sense now – it is because I have you – witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️ I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! ❤️ it’s full party time now!!❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been dating for years. They kept their dating life a secret, but announced their wedding a few days ago.

