LIVE UPDATES | Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is getting married to cricketer KL Rahul in a traditional ceremony today at the actor's Khandala farmhouse.

Updated: January 23, 2023 10:54 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE UPDATES | Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are going to tie the knot today – on Monday, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The stage is set, the celebrations are on and the ceremonies have begun. The couple will be celebrating their nuptials amid the presence of their close friends and family members as the families have decided to host not more than 100 people at the wedding. Athiya and KL, who have been dating each other for a few years now, made their relationship official last year when the two appeared hand-in-hand at the launch of Ahaan Shetty’s debut film.

It is believed that Athiya and KL will have a day wedding and their pheras will be conducted by 4 pm. After this, the newly married couple will come outside to pose for the paparazzi. The photographers are already stationed outside the farmhouse. In fact, on Sunday, while on his way, daddy Shetty stopped to talk to the paps and promised them that he will bring the couple for the photos. “Kal bacho ko le ke ata hun,” he told the paps.

Athiya and KL’s Sangeet ceremony took place on Sunday evening. The couple and the guests also reportedly performed on Suniel Shetty‘s hit songs from the ’90s including ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’. Interestingly, this is the same place where the popular actor got married to Mana in the year 1991. The couple has decided to install a total no-phone policy at the wedding. Several cricketers, music artistes, actors, and other people from the film industry are expected to arrive in Khandala and bless the couple.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s friends arrive for wedding: Suniel Shetty’s close friend Jacky Shroff is expected to attend the wedding today. His daughter Krishna Shroff, who is friends with Athiya, was clicked by the paparazzi as she made he way to the wedding venue.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Reception: While the couple is tying the knot today in a traditional ceremony, they will host a grand wedding reception around May by the end of the IPL 2023 schedule. Around 3000 guests are expected to be present at the reception and the invitations are already on their way.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Sangeet Video: More glimpses from the Sangeet ceremony of the couple emerge on social media. The video shows the guests matching their steps on a peppy number. Check this viral video:

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Arjun Kapoor at Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding: A picture from the wedding venue of Athiya and KL is going viral and netizens believe that Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor are seen in the photo. Check it out for yourself.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Venue: The couple is tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s beautiful Khandala holiday home which is a lush green property nestled amid the famous Khandala hills. Check out the inside glimpses of the wedding venue here.

  • 8:22 AM IST

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Videos: The guests enjoy the Sangeet ceremony on Sunday evening, and dance to the ‘Besharam Rang’ song from Pathaan. Check out the viral video here.

Published Date: January 23, 2023 7:11 AM IST

Updated Date: January 23, 2023 10:54 AM IST