Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Rent an Apartment: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been the talk of the tinsel for quite some time. Following Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, news of Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding began to circulate on social media. However, neither the couple nor their families have yet issued a statement. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the couple is planning to move into a posh sea-facing apartment.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Rent a Posh Apartment:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul who never shy away to profess their love for each other are all set to rent an apartment together. The lovebirds are said to be living together in a 4BHK apartment on the 8th floor of a Carter Road residence, according to Pinkvilla. This apartment has a view of the sea. The monthly rent for this apartment will be Rs 10 lakh.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Rumours:

According to multiple reports, Athiya and KL Rahul who have been dating for 3 years, are planning a winter wedding. Suniel Shetty, who was born into a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore, and is a South Indian, will most likely marry his daughter in a South Indian wedding ceremony. Both of their parents adore the Bollywood actor and Indian skipper together, and the couple will marry by the end of 2022 if everything goes as per the plan. Athiya's friend, on the other hand, denied the couple's wedding plans because they have a lot on their plates.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul PDA:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are frequently in the headlines for their adorable photos and for accompanying each other on numerous occasions. KL Rahul recently attended Ahan Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap’ screening with the Shetty clan, while the Mubarakan actor cheered for her beau during a recent IPL match with her family. How cute!

Watch this space for more updates on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul!