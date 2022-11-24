Athiya Shetty And Kl Rahul’s Wedding to Happen Soon, Suniel Shetty Confirms

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's marriage is on the cards, Suniel Shetty confirms in his latest interview.

Athiya Shetty And Kl Rahul Wedding: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend, Indian cricketer KL Rahul could just get married by the end of this year or in the first week of January. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty confirmed the marriage is on the cards. When Suniel Shetty was asked about Athiya and KL’s wedding, he confirmed that the wedding is happening soon. The Dhadkan actor revealed that he is looking at the possible dates as they must take the schedules of both Athiya and Rahul into consideration and plan out things. Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will the wedding happen,” Suniel told Hindustan Times.

Concluding his statement, Suniel said, “I guess at the right time, everyone will know details about the wedding)”. A few weeks ago, Athiya responded to the wedding rumours on her official Instagram story, by sharing a note which read: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.”

As mentioned in a report, Athiya and KL Rahul are not planning the wedding in a five star property. Instead, the ceremonies will take place in Suniel Shetty’s residence Jahaan, in Khandala. Also,a famous wedding organizer has been frequently visiting the actor’s lavish house, to finalise the decorations and other arrangements.