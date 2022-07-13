Athiya Shetty on marrying KL Rahul: Actor Athiya Shetty broke her silence on the rumours of her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. She took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to take a dig at the reports suggesting that she’s getting married to Rahul after three months. Athiya’s reaction comes a day after her father, actor Suniel Shetty, answered a question about the ‘wedding preparations in the family’ at an event.Also Read - Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence On Daughter Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding, Here's What He Said

Athiya Shetty breaks silence on reports of wedding with KL Rahul

Athiya, who's dating KL Rahul for a few years now, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in three months, lol (sic)." Athiya and KL make for one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and they never try to hide their relationship in the media. The duo is comfortable with posing in front of the cameras and showing some PDA on social media. However, the speculations around their wedding keep coming around every now and then.

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Athiya-KL Rahul’s wedding

On Tuesday, while talking to Radio Mirchi, Athiya's father refuted any reports of wedding preparations in the family. When asked how is the family planning for the wedding, Suniel Shetty said, "No, nothing has been planned yet!" Earlier, Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty addressed the rumours of the wedding and told Dainik Bhaskar, "As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

Athiya and Rahul have been travelling the world together and just collecting romantic experiences for themselves. The actor also accompanies him to his matches across the world and they keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos online. They are just cute, married or not!