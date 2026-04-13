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Asha Bhosle Death: Athiya Shetty gets trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkars image in tribute post, netizens say, Sharam ke maare...

Asha Bhosle Death: Athiya Shetty gets trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s image in tribute post, netizens say, ‘Sharam ke maare…’

Online discussions intensify after a tribute post related to Queen of Indipop draw attention leading to debates about responsibility and awareness among public figures on digital platforms.

Athiya Shetty criticised for sharing Lata Mangeshkar image in Asha Bhosle tribute

Social media storm erupted after Athiya Shetty shared a condolence post that carried the wrong image during an emotional moment. Instead of Asha Bhosle tribute post showed photo of Lata Mangeshkar was shown, which quickly caught attention online. Users reacted strongly and screenshots spread fast across platforms. Though post got deleted soon damage had already reached wide audience. Incident triggered debate around awareness, responsibility and sensitivity during public tributes shared by celebrities.

What exactly happened in the tribute post?

The issue began when Athiya Shetty posted a condolence message for Asha Bhosle but mistakenly uploaded an image of Lata Mangeshkar. Fans noticed the error almost instantly since Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier in 2022. Post was removed shortly after but screenshots continued circulating widely. The mistake became talking point across social media platforms, where users questioned how such a mix-up could happen during a serious moment.

See Athiya Shetty’s post here

How did people react online?

Online reactions turned harsh with many users criticising mistake openly. Several comments called incident embarrassing while some used strong words like beauty without brains. One user wrote, “Athiya Shetty ne galti se Lata ji ki photo post kardi aur ab delete karne k baad dusri story bhi nahi laga paa rahi hai sharam k maare.” Other one wrote, “Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, sharing Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle in such a moment… really careless and hard to ignore. Shows a lack of basic awareness.”

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Did Athiya Shetty respond to backlash?

Athiya Shetty did not issue any public clarification regarding mistake. However later she shared another post dedicated to Asha Bhosle with proper message and tribute. Silence on controversy kept discussion active as people continued sharing opinions across platforms.

Why did this mistake gain so much attention?

Both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar also known as The Nightingale of India hold iconic status in Indian music history. Any confusion between two legends easily draws public reaction. Social media environment amplifies such moments quickly leading to viral discussions. Experts often highlight need for careful communication during emotional or respectful announcements.

More about Asha Bhosle

The legendary singer known as the Queen of Melody passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital where she was receiving treatment for a chest infection.

Funeral of Asha Bhosle is scheduled for April 13 where people can visit residence Casa Grande in Lower Parel from 11 am to pay final respects. Last rites expected to take place at Shivaji Park later in day where family members close friends and admirers will gather.

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