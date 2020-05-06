Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty shared a throwback picture of herself and the photo has been edited with only the hand of rumoured boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul visible. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Athiya wrote, ““Feels like a dream ago.” Last year in December, her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul had posted a picture from the same series in which he posed with a phone receiver in hand and Athiya stood next to him. Sharing it, he had written: “Hello, devi prasad…?” refrring to a dialogue from classic comedy film Hera Pheri, which starred Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 18: Athiya Shetty's Beautiful Post on KL Rahul's 28th Birthday Drips of Love And Romance

However, this is not the first time Athiya is giving fans hints about her relationship with Rahul. In a recent photo, Athiya Shetty was seen posing in KL Rahil’s shirt. In the photo, which was shared by Athiya, she was seen wearing an oversiezed shirt and later KL Rahul commented ‘nice shirt’ which made fans think that it is his shirt. However, this is not the first time that Athiya is seen showing her love for KL Rahul on social media.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in the industry with Nikkhil Advani directorial Hero. She was then seen in movies like Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty.