Athiya Shetty was recently papped outside a salon in casuals. The actor made her first public appearance after her intimate wedding with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty, who recently married cricketer KL Rahul, made her first public appearance on Saturday, just days after their wedding. Athiya was seen exiting a salon in an Instagram video shared by a paparazzo account.

In the video, The paparazzo asked her to wait, but she rushed to her car. Athiya thanked the photographers several times as they congratulated her. She then said goodbye and left in her car. The newly bride looked stunning in a striped brown and cream shirt along with white pants and heels. Even without makeup, the actor exuded marital glow that surely can’t stop gushing over. She curled her gorgeous locks, and we’re wondering if Athiya is preparing for another upcoming event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Tuesday, Athiya and KL Rahul exchanged vows at her father-actor Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Suniel spoke to paparaazi and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple’s wedding reception will take place following the end of the IPL season. Athiya and KL Rahul released a joint post and shared photos hours after taking pheras. ”In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they wrote. Athiya shared some more stunning photos from her wedding ceremony on Saturday. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she was seen with friends and family members.

Athiya and KL Rahul dated for some time before tying the knot. They regularly shred pictures on Instagram and Athiya was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.