The rumors of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been doing rounds on social media for a long time now. They were often spotted on several lunch and dinner dates before the coronavirus lockdown and are said to be in a serious relationship with each other. However, none of them have officially accepted that they are having an affair but reports suggest otherwise. KL Rahul had a special birthday wish for Athiya Shetty on social media. He posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen leaning on the cricketer’s shoulder while the two look at the camera and smile. Alongside the image, he wrote: “Happy birthday mad child.” Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Highlights CSK vs KXIP, Abu Dhabi: Punjab Knocked Out After Chennai Win by Nine Wickets

Athiya replied with a white heart emoji in the comment section. KL Rahul’s post received comments from most industry celebrities and Athiya’s Bollywood friends. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Today Latest Update After RCB vs SRH, Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to Jump to No.4 Position; Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones Kagiso Rabada to Take Top Spot in Purple Cap Tally, David Warner Goes Past Virat Kohli in Orange Cap List

Take a look at this romantic picture:



Athiya turned 28 on Thursday. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, too shared a birthday note on social media.

On the work front, Athiya made her debut in 2015 with Hero and was then seen in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.

Last month, she walked the virtual ramp at the digital version of the Lakme Fashion Week. She also opened up about work-from-home wardrobe looks, adding that she likes to be in comfortable clothing and without make-up.

This is not the first time when a Bollywood celeb and a cricketer are having an affair. Earlier, we have seen couples like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Harbajan Singh-Geeta Basra, among several others.