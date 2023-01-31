Home

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Make First Appearance in Casual Looks After Their Dreamy Khandala Wedding – See Viral Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were clicked together as they went out on a dinner date on a Monday evening. The couple posed for the paparazzi in their first joint appearance since the wedding.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Make First Appearance in Casual Looks After Their Dreamy Khandala Wedding - See Viral Pics (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s viral pics: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were clicked on a Monday evening as they stepped out for a dinner date after their wedding. The newlyweds wore casual outfits and went to a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Athiya and KL were clicked by the paparazzi in their first appearance since the dreamy wedding in Khandala last week.

For their dinner date, while Athiya chose an oversized and printed shirt paired with denim, KL wore a basic grey T-shirt and blue denim. The two smiled at the paps and thanked them for their love and support all these days.

Athiya and KL got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala earlier this month. The two have been dating each other for years and on January 23, they had a small ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding functions on social media and getting love from their fans.

For the wedding, the couple wore pastel outfits designed by Anamika Khanna. Athiya kept her wedding style minimal and radiant. From rocking a hand-weaved silk saree to donning a gota-patti embroidered anarkali, the actor looked striking in all her pre-wedding ceremonies. They look lovely in their new pictures… don’t they!