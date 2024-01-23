Home

Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul Share Wedding Video on First Anniversary, Revealing Beautiful Moments And Their True Love, Watch

Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul's wedding video shows beautiful moments and their true love from Haldi, Sangeet and Wedding functions. Watch Here!

Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul Share Wedding Teaser Video on First Anniversary, Revealing Beautiful Moments And Their True Love, Watch

As Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul mark their first wedding anniversary, the couple’s celebration has become the talk of the town, with their unseen wedding moments capturing the hearts of fans. Athiya and Rahul give a sneak peek of their wedding in a teaser video, showcasing the beautiful Haldi ceremony to the enchanting sangeet festivities. KL Rahul, the Indian cricketer, took to social media to express his love for Athiya, sharing the heartwarming video with a caption that resonated with emotion: “Finding you was like coming home (with infinity emoji)”.

The video starts with Athiya Shetty’s beautiful kaleeras, both bride and groom’s mid shots from Haldi, Sangeet and Wedding functions. Athiya can also be seen kissing Rahul at the backdrop of sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

The sweet note from Rahul elicited warm wishes from fans, and even Ahan Shetty, Athiya’s brother, extended his greetings to the couple on their special day.

Athiya Shetty’s father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, added to the celebration by posting a delightful photo of the couple on their anniversary. Alongside the photo, he penned a touching note, saying, “Happy first anniversary, bachchas.” The post received an outpouring of love from fans, and Athiya, in response, expressed her love with a comment, writing, “Love you,papa.”

Suniel Shetty has consistently shown admiration for his son-in-law, KL Rahul. In a previous interview, Suniel opened up about the challenges Rahul faced, particularly online trolling, after Team India’s loss in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Despite the criticism, Suniel has always stood by the couple, emphasizing their happiness and love.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020, and since then, their social media accounts have been filled with affectionate posts for each other. The couple, who reportedly met through a mutual friend, started as close friends and eventually transitioned their relationship into a romantic journey, culminating in their grand wedding celebration.

As Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul embark on their journey together, the first year of their marriage is celebrated with love, warmth, and the blessings of their families and fans. The couple’s public displays of affection and the unwavering support from their loved ones reflect a love story that continues to blossom

