Top Recommended Stories
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding MEMES: Netizens Celebrate by Sharing Funniest Tweets on Athiya And Rahul Marriage – Check Best Ones Here
As Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Get Married, Netizens Celebrate by Sharing Hilarious MEMES, Check the Best Ones Here
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding: After being in a relationship for a long time, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are finally married. The couple opted for an intimate wedding with just friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Friends and family members including Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Diana Penty, Cricketer Ishaan Sharma, Varun Aaron and others made their presence felt. No photos from any of the pre-wedding functions have been released on social media so far – but that has not stopped Netizens from celebrating with memes.
Also Read:
Check some of the funniest memes on the much-anticipated Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Kaushal wedding.
Both are preparing for a Day-Night Match.#SunielShetty
“महारानी कॉलेज” pic.twitter.com/aMD08tqPPg
— PRAJAKTA SINGH (@Prajakta_Singh2) January 23, 2023
rishabh bro aaram se #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding #Rishabpant #KLRahul #AthiyaShetty pic.twitter.com/htFdipFZGe
— tigershroff_warriors (@Mylovetiger1) January 23, 2023
#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding
This is how Cricketers going to celebrate.#AthiyaShetty #KLRahul #BiggBoss16 #priyankachaharchoudhary #TejRan #ShivThakare #MCStan #jeru pic.twitter.com/HRSNflWp7a
— R K Deshpandey (@RKDeshpandey) January 23, 2023
meanwhile all the cricket team at the wedding#SunielShetty pic.twitter.com/bYrFQXqVY2
— Aashima Rai% FB (@AashimaRai4) January 23, 2023
Chef Rohit Sharma has arrived and wedding’s cake Is almost ready to cut#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/P2dSrjfbEr
— Bharbhuti ji (@crickdevil) January 23, 2023
Pakistan players entering wedding venue for food pic.twitter.com/S7UY6ErZs5
— Kadak (@kadak_chai2) January 23, 2023
It is believed that Athiya and KL had a day wedding where the two took pheras at 4pm.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been together for a long time now and do not shy away from sharing each other’s pictures on social media.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.