Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding MEMES: Netizens Celebrate by Sharing Funniest Tweets on Athiya And Rahul Marriage – Check Best Ones Here

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding: After being in a relationship for a long time, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are finally married. The couple opted for an intimate wedding with just friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Friends and family members including Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Diana Penty, Cricketer Ishaan Sharma, Varun Aaron and others made their presence felt. No photos from any of the pre-wedding functions have been released on social media so far – but that has not stopped Netizens from celebrating with memes.

Check some of the funniest memes on the much-anticipated Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Kaushal wedding.

Chef Rohit Sharma has arrived and wedding’s cake Is almost ready to cut#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/P2dSrjfbEr — Bharbhuti ji (@crickdevil) January 23, 2023

#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding Pakistan players entering wedding venue for food pic.twitter.com/S7UY6ErZs5 — Kadak (@kadak_chai2) January 23, 2023



It is believed that Athiya and KL had a day wedding where the two took pheras at 4pm.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been together for a long time now and do not shy away from sharing each other’s pictures on social media.