Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding venue: Another speculation is here about the big-fat Bollywood wedding many have been waiting for. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul could just get married by the end of this year or in the first week of January, as mentioned in a report published by an entertainment portal. Athiya, who is actor Suniel Shetty's daughter, is expected to tie the knot with the Indian cricketer at her father's house in Khandala.

Suniel and Mana Shetty have a beautiful property in Khandala called 'Jahaan' which is extremely close to the family's hearts. The house boasts greenery and bondings since it was built by the couple 17 years ago. Now, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that Athiya and KL have decided to get married at the same house, away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai city. The exact dates haven't been locked considering the cricketer's choc-o-block calendar but the wedding bells would be heard either in the last week of December or in the first week of January.

The famous couple seems to have ditched the plush city hotels and the five-star resorts for a cozy ceremony that will be personalised by a popular wedding organiser who has already been hired.

While there’s no official confirmation on the news yet, Suniel Shetty recently said that whenever KL balances out his game schedule, both families will get him and Athiya married. It seems like the time is near now! What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest updates on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding!