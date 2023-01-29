Home

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Cute Pics From Mehendi And Sangeet Ceremony Set Major Couple Goals, See Photos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's adorable pictures from their mehendi and sangeet ceremony are setting some major couple goals.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Cute Pics From Mehendi Ceremony: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s dreamy wedding is no less than a fairytale for their fans and followers. The power couple has been receiving overwhelming best wishes from celebs and netizens ever since they tied the knot. The Bollywood actress and Indian cricketer got married on January 23, 2023. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty is a proud father-in-law and beaming with joy as he welcomed the batsman as his son-in-law. Suniel and his son Ahaan distributed sweets to paps post Athiya-Rahul’s wedding. The sweet gesture is winning netizens hearts as they praised the Dharavi Bank actor’s humility. Now, some new candid moments captured at the sangeet and mehendi ceremony were posted by Athiya on her Instagram handle.

CHECK OUT ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL’S MEHENDI AND SANGEET CEREMONY PICS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

ATHIYA SHETTY SHARES PRE-WEDDING CELEBRATION PICTURES

The actress captioned her post as, “22.01.23.” In one of the pictures Rahul can be seen pulling Athiya’s cheek. While in another photo the bride-to-be is seen having a fun time with her bridesmaids Krishna Shroff and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. In two other pics Athiya can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow with her father and Rahul respectively. The low-key affair wedding took place at Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse. After getting hitched the couple wrote a romantic caption on their social media handles which read as, “In your light, I learn how to love” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. (sic)”

The guests at the venue had to follow a no-phone protocol. Suniel told the paps that the reception will take place post IPL 2023.

