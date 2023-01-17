Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s Wedding Preparations Start, House Decorated With Lights- Watch Video

Home

Ahead of Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul's Wedding, Preparations Start With House Decoration With Lights And Hangings- Watch Video

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot this January 23 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse ‘Jahaan’. KL Rahul’s Mumbai home has been decorated with lights and hangings ahead of his wedding with Athiya. In the video, one can see decorators setting up the lights on the building of KL Rahul. Looks like, the family members are prepping for the pre-wedding functions. If reports are to be believed, the pre-wedding festivities of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place on January 21 and 22.

Several reports also claim that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul could get married in a low-key wedding ceremony. Their close family members and friends are expected to be present at the wedding. Due to India vs Sri Lanka’s ODI series, KL Rahul couldn’t get much time for his wedding preparations.

KL Rahul hasn’t got time to prepare for his wedding due to India vs Sri Lanka’s ODI series. As reported by E-Times, Athiya has helped him in selecting the outfits for the ceremonies. It will be a traditional South Indian wedding at Khandala.

Athiya and Rahul met in 2019 through a common friend and it is said that they hit it off instantly with each other.