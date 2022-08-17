KL Rahul Reacts To Athiya Shetty’s Hot Photo: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty recently shared a stunning picture of herself on social media. Athiya took to her Instagram page and shared a new photo looking stunning as ever in a backless black dress. In the photo, Athiya can be seen posing in a co-ord set, including a black backless crop top and a matching pair of black trousers. Her hair was left open and styled in soft waves. Suniel Shetty’s daughter looked super stylish as she posed with her hands in her pockets.Also Read - Winter Wedding For KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty! Couple To Tie The Knot In January Or February 2023: Report

Check out Athiya Shetty’s stunning post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Soon as Athiya shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and followers including boyfriend KL Rahul who seemed to be in awe of Athiya. The cricketer left two fire emojis followed by a volcano emoji. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty also reacted to his lovely daughter’s photo with a heart emoji. On a related note, recently, there were several reports stating that Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to get married in the next three months in Mumbai. It was also being said that it will be a grand affair for both the families and every detail of the big day is being looked after by Athiya herself. However, Athiya reacted to these reports calling them baseless. Taking to her Instagram story, Athiya wrote: “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make one of the most loved couples of B-town. Ever since they made their relationship official on social media, fans are waiting for the duo’s wedding.