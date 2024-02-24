Home

Atlee praised Shah Rukh Khan's worldwide impact, expressing gratitude for their collaboration on Jawan and revealing intentions for another joint project.

Atlee Kumar has been soaking the success of his hit film Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, the director has praised SRK and also recognised him as the epitome of stardom and grace in Indian cinema. During an interview, Atlee expressed his gratitude to SRK for joining forces on his fifth directorial venture, commending the actor’s significant influence on Indian cinema. Further, Atlee also expressed his desire to work with SRK if given another chance.

The director confidently announced that he has an intention to build a more intriguing storyline as compared to Jawan and also ensure that SRK will be his first choice when it comes to the project. While addressing the ABP Conclave, Atlee expressed his appreciation for teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan on his fifth directorial project, affirming, “I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on. For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir. Fortunately, I got to do that in my fifth film. God has been kind, and I think I have justified that.”

Further, on being asked about the possibility of Including future collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee further remarked, “Of course, definitely I will crack a subject better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes, definitely, it will happen.”

“I know he loves me a lot… he is something else. He is always an energy to go. He is the best man I have seen in my life. Thank you, Shah Rukh sir. I will come to you once I crack something greater than Jawan. I will definitely come to you,” the director added.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee made history when Jawan was released. The movie minted money like nothing else and crossed Rs 1,148.32 (US$140 million), and with that, the movie became the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie. Apart from SRK, the movie also featured Nayanthara in the lead role.

About SRK’s Work Front

After four years, SRK came back to action with Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Following Pathaan, SRK’s Jawan also became a massive hit. Later, to conclude the year, SRK joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the comedy-drama Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

