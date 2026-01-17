Atlee not part of Don 3? Confirm sources amid Shah Rukh Khan comeback buzz

Ever since Ranveer Singh reportedly stepped away from Don 3, the future of the iconic franchise has been under constant scrutiny. Social media, fan pages and industry chatter have all been busy guessing what lies ahead for the stylish action series. The latest rumour suggested a dramatic twist — Shah Rukh Khan might return as Don, but only if Jawan director Atlee took charge of the film.

However, the excitement around this possible reunion has now been firmly put to rest.

Is Atlee really directing Don 3?

According to sources close to the project, the answer is a clear no. Speaking to Hindustan Times, an insider associated with the film dismissed the reports outright and clarified, “The rumors around Atlee being brought on Don 3 are completely untrue. Atlee has never been approached for the film and has nothing to do with the franchise.”

The source further added that no discussions, meetings or plans involving Atlee have taken place so far. This clarification puts an end to weeks of speculation that had fans hoping for another explosive collaboration between the Tamil filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan.

Why was Shah Rukh Khan’s name linked to Don 3 again?

The rumours gained momentum largely because of the massive success of Jawan and the nostalgia attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Don in earlier films. With Ranveer Singh no longer in the picture, many believed the makers might turn to a familiar face to revive the franchise. The added assumption that Atlee could direct the film only fueled the buzz further.

What has Atlee said about working with Shah Rukh Khan?

While Atlee is not connected to Don 3, his bond with Shah Rukh Khan remains strong. Reflecting on their experience during Jawan, the director had earlier shared, “I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we’ll make something bigger than Jawan.”

The statement once again highlights the mutual respect between the two, even though their paths are not crossing for Don 3.

How big was Jawan at the box office?

Released on September 7, 2023, Jawan turned out to be a global phenomenon. The action-packed entertainer entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide within just 18 days. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, with Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone making impactful cameo appearances. The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, widening its reach across markets.

What do we know about Don 3 so far?

Farhan Akhtar officially announced Don 3 in August 2023 with a slick teaser introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don. The video showed Ranveer seated with his back to the camera, lighting a cigarette before revealing himself. Before him, the role had been famously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

For now, the makers have not revealed the final cast or director. With rumours being shot down one by one, fans will have to wait a little longer to know what the next chapter of the Don franchise truly looks like.