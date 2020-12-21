Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday stepped into the shoes of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan during the shoot of his upcoming film Atrangi Re. The actor who is shooting for the film with his co-star Sar Ali Khan in Agra took to Instagram to share a BTS – behind the scene video. The video sees the Laxmii actor dressed as Shah Jahan and holding a rose as he twirls in front of the gate of the great Taj Mahal, while the monument is seen in the background. Also Read - MP Software Engineer Marries Two Women in Five Days, Caught After Relative Sends Pics To First Wife

Keeping the caption of the post simple, Kumar wrote, "Wah Taj! #AtrangiRe."



Besides Akshay Kumar, his co-actor from the film Sara Ali Khan also shared a glimpse of his Shah Jahan look with a picture on Instagram. The picture sees the 53-year-old actor seated and posing with the rose in his hand.

“Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar,” the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan began shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial earlier this month. The flick will reunite Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa.

Atrangi Re will feature Akshay Kumar in a ‘special role’. Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films.