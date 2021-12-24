Atrangi Re Leaked For Full HD Download: Disney+Hotstar’s latest release Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar has been released on December 24. Critics and netizens have been praising Dhanush for his spectacular performance. The Aanand L Rai directorial has been making buzz with the Chaka Chak song, and now the film is all set to be watched online through Disney+Hotstar. It is the love triangle drama that is enjoyed by the audience. However, there is a bad news for the makers as Atrangi Re has become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, that’s right! Atrangi Re gets leaked on day 1 of its release. Atrangi Re has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its numbers.Also Read - Atrangi Re Twitter Review: Dhanush, Sara, Akshay’s Love Triangle Drama Hurts So Bad But Feels So Good - See Reactions

Atrangi Re’s story is based on antrangi characters Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) and Sajjad (Akshay Kumar) who are lovers. The story has another hero Tamil Brahmin Vishnu (Dhanush) who marries Rinku. The love triangle between Rinky-Sajjad-Vishnu is unlike anything you could imagine. Also Read - Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush Shines in This Delightful Story Addressing a Crucial Issue

However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There have been several films like Pushpa, Money Heist season 5 volume 2,Spider-Man: No Way Home, Aarya 2, Tadap that became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - Ananya Panday to Alaya F to Sara Ali Khan: Celeb-Inspired Traditional Looks to Make a Style Statement

The government has taken several strict actions against the piracy sites in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the latest released movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)