Atrangi Re Song Chaka Chak Out: The trailer of Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, gave a glimpse of a classic template of exploration of newfound love. Now the makers have released the first song Chaka Chak from the film. The Aanand L Rai directorial, Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak is one of the peppy classical songs that is set against the backdrop of the engagement of Dhanush’s character and features Sara dancing to the fusion of folk and classical tune. Composed by maestro AR Rahman, the track is laced with Carnatic instruments like Sundari and Thavil and portrays Sara’s character dancing her heart out on her husband’s engagement to another girl. Sara Ali Khan’s sexy dance moves in Chaka Chak take all the limelight. In a neon green saree and pink blouse, Sara tucks her pallu and dances as if no one is watching.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Another Knock Knock Series, This Time Starring Vicky Kaushal! Watch

The production design takes centre stage in the song with adroit camerawork cutting through the engagement attendees and Rai’s signature shade of yellow rendering the vibrance to the frames. The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and choreography by Vijay Ganguly. Also Read - Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Wants 'Dono Hathon Mein Laddu', Dhanush Reminds of Raanjhanaa in This Mad Love Story

Talking about the song, Sara says, “Chaka Chak, much like the name suggests, is a fully vibrant and colourful song. It’s a celebration of south India, full of drama, masti and fun. Vijay sir’s choreography, Rahman sir’s music, Irshad sir’s lyrics, Shreya maam’s voice and Aanand ji’s vision all combined is a real treat to the senses. It’s also my first solo dance number so I’m extremely excited for people to watch it. Here’s hoping they have as much fun watching it as I did shooting it.”

Atrangi Re marks the second collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush after their highly successful Raanjhanaa. The film produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions, and written by Himanshu Sharma, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.