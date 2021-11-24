Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re’s trailer has been released and it will surely give you deja vu. Releasing on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, Atrangi Re lead actor Sara Ali Khan is shown as a confused woman who has started loving two men Akshay – Dhanush and want them both in her life as her lovers. The Anand L Rai directorial is the magical tale of love that has madness. The announcement of the trailer release was made by the three actors on their respective social media handles.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush Flaunt Their 'Atrangi' Sides in New Movie Posters

Watch Atrangi Re trailer here:

What are your thoughts?