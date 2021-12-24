Atrangi Re Twitter Review: Disney+Hotstar’s latest outing Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar has been released on December 24 and movie directed by Aanand L Rai is getting a lot of positive reviews from the critics and netizens. Dhanush has won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. Netizens even hailed Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s work in the film. The love triangle drama has managed to engaged the audience and critics. Twitterati loved Atrangi Re and mentioned in several tweets that they loved the performances. One of the users wrote, “#AtrangiRe really really surprised me… What a movie… @dhanushkraja is very good as usual… @SaraAliKhan is totally mad which director aanad l rai wants from her…But my favorite @akshaykumar sir stole the show in the end he again show his versatility Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFire”.Also Read - Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush Shines in This Delightful Story Addressing a Crucial Issue
Have a look at all the Twitter Reactions/Reviews on Atrangi Re:
Be it the journey of the free-spirited Tanu in Tanu Weds Manu or Kundan and Zoya’s odd love story in Raanjhana, Anand L Rai has always given emotion precedence over any other element in his films. What are your thoughts on this?