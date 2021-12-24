Atrangi Re Twitter Review: Disney+Hotstar’s latest outing Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar has been released on December 24 and movie directed by Aanand L Rai is getting a lot of positive reviews from the critics and netizens. Dhanush has won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. Netizens even hailed Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s work in the film. The love triangle drama has managed to engaged the audience and critics. Twitterati loved Atrangi Re and mentioned in several tweets that they loved the performances. One of the users wrote, “#AtrangiRe really really surprised me… What a movie… @dhanushkraja is very good as usual… @SaraAliKhan is totally mad which director aanad l rai wants from her…But my favorite @akshaykumar sir stole the show in the end he again show his versatility Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFire”.Also Read - Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush Shines in This Delightful Story Addressing a Crucial Issue

#AtrangiRe is best love story film . Best acting performance by @SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja and @akshaykumar this Two legend make the movie Movie camera so real. I can't express my feelings. But go and watch the movie #AtrangiRe.

Have a look at all the Twitter Reactions/Reviews on Atrangi Re:

‘Atrangi Re’ by Aanand L Rai is a film that will move you in a special way. True to its name, the film is refreshingly different with a love story that you’re bound to get entangled in. A unique concept that takes you on a funnily weird path . Review 3/5#Review #AtrangiRe pic.twitter.com/LRIkbH5pAQ — Filmy Entertainment (@FilmyEntertain7) December 24, 2021

Done with Atrangire ❤️✨

A good Love story ☺️ @dhanushkraja

Sir done well 🥳@SaraAliKhan, @akshaykumar both of them done their best ☺️✨🎉@arrahman

Sir Background score 💥 sir you always gives the Good background score 👌

My Rating : 3.8/5 😌🎉#AtrangiRe #DisneyPlus #Dhanush — Abishek ( Vaccinated)😷 (@Abishek37903715) December 24, 2021

What a movie @dhanushkraja, Sarah Ali Khan and @akshaykumar! Perfect Christmas Eve! The movie not only laid the emphasis on love but also on the mental health issues and tackling them. Dhanush is just phenomenal. Perfect execution of role and very few can pull it off #AtrangiRe — Varun K.R Aithal (@AithalVarunkr) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe Movie Review

I have just finished it.

I am not a emotional person but fir bhi Mera gala abhi tak gila h,

I don’t want to give any spoiler but

Ye zaroor kehna chahunga ki jo mahaul #AnandLRai #AkshayKumar #SaraAliKhan And #Dhanush ne last 10min me create kiya h🙌🏻 — DelyLaif (@khiladi6157) December 24, 2021

Be it the journey of the free-spirited Tanu in Tanu Weds Manu or Kundan and Zoya’s odd love story in Raanjhana, Anand L Rai has always given emotion precedence over any other element in his films. What are your thoughts on this?