Attack Box Office Collection Day 1: Attack, starring John Abraham, has not had a great start at the box office in India. The film's first-day box office data have been released, and early predictions suggest that the film would earn around Rs 3 crores on its first day. Attack has started with minimal collections and is now reliant on how it progresses. According to Box Office India, Attack's gross is 'very much in the same area as Satyameva Jayate 2, John's previous picture. RRR, on the other hand, grossed almost Rs. 13 crores on its second Friday at the box office.

As per Andhra Box Office reports, Attack opens to an embarrassing box office collection of Rs 3 crores. The tweets read, "#JohnAbraham's #Attack has opened to an Embarrassing ₹3 Cr Nett at the Domestic BO! This is a lesser opening than the "Regional" Tier-3 Stars would get in general."

Check the official reports of Attack BO Performance on Day 1:

#JohnAbraham’s #Attack has opened to an Embarrassing ₹3 Cr Nett at the Domestic BO! This is a lesser opening than the “Regional” Tier-3 Stars would get in general. — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 2, 2022

The film is an action film, but it is a very urban action film aimed mostly at multiplex audiences; nonetheless. India hasn’t had an action film that hasn’t done well at the box office, according to the box office, India reports. After a near-lethal attack leaves him physically, mentally, and emotionally incapacitated, Indian Army special-ops officer Arjun (John Abraham) is given the chance to transform into the country’s first super-soldier with the help of highly intelligent Automation.

Attack faces stiff competition from RRR and Morbius:

For the competition, Attack has the Hollywood release Morbius, which has not performed well at the box office, but its occupancy is somewhat higher than Attack‘s, and it will have a wider release than Attack, which should balance things out for both pictures. While RRR (Hindi) is destined to be a super hit, it continues to perform admirably on its second Friday, with box office receipts nearly identical to Friday’s.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 25. The pan India film has gathered over 700 crores worldwide and made crossed 140 crores in Hindi version.

