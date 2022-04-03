Attack Box Office Collection Day 2: On April 1, the film Attack, starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, was released in theatres. The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is about India’s first super-soldier. The film is having trouble attracting crowds to theatres. As per box office, India reports, the film did business in the same line as day one, bringing in 3-3.25 crore net, for a two-day total of approximately 6.25 crore net. The numbers are low across the board, owing to the monotony of both metros and mass circuits.Also Read - Attack Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Gets a Disappointing Opening, Makes Rs 3 Crore

As action films in Bollywood, especially those starring John Abraham, must work in the majority pockets to succeed from the start, John Abraham’s action film hasn’t struck an immediate association with the crowds. As per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, The audience has rejected the attack since it did not demonstrate any growth on Saturday. His tweet read, “#Attack is totally rejected by audience as it dint show any growth on Saturday despite being an action film. It collected ₹ 3.25 cr on its day-2.. Two days total- ₹ 6.25 cr nett.” Also Read - John Abraham on Backing Films That Nobody Makes: 'Ye Hero Le Lo, Heroine Le Lo, Mera Nahi Banta Hai Waise...' - Watch Video

Check this official statement on Attack’s Box Office:

#Attack is totally rejected by audience as it dint show any growth on Saturday despite being an action film. It collected ₹ 3.25 cr on its day-2.. Two days total- ₹ 6.25 cr nett. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 3, 2022

Also Read - John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Takes a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show: It Doesn’t Translate to Ticket Sales

Check the day-wise breakup of Attack:

Day 1: Rs 3.51 crores

Day 2: Rs 3.25 crores

Total: Rs 6.76 crores

The futuristic action film starring John Abraham was a little slow out of the start and needed a huge surge on Saturday and Sunday, followed by excellent holds throughout the rest of the week, to do well in the long term. The Attack is about Arjun Shergill who battles his inner demons and outer foes watch as an army soldier finds his destiny, and accepts his fate as India’s first super-soldier built to combat terrorism. With a great deal of action

Watch this space for more box office updates on ATTACK!