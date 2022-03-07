Attack Trailer Out: On April 1, 2022, the action entertainer ‘Attack,’ starring John Abraham, will be released in theatres, The trailer of the film’s first installment, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh is out now. Part 1 of ‘Attack,’ directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is a big-budget franchise set in a world where future wars will be waged using technology and artificial intelligence (AI).Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Roars as Pathaan, Fans go Crazy After YRF Releases Teaser And Release Date - Check Tweets

The two most important days of our lives, according to John Abraham’s character, are the day we are born and the day we realise why we were born. He, on the other hand, discovers his calling in service to his country and becomes India’s first super-soldier. He enters enemy territory and appears unstoppable. All of this, however, finally caught up with him and has an impact on his personal life. He is pushed to the point where the powers begin to endanger his life. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is Back! King Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Share Pathaan's Release Date in Teaser-Watch

John Abraham shared the trailer on his official handle of Instagram and captioned it, “INDIA’S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! #ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio #Attack – Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Teases Alia Bhatt as Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor Visits Taj Mahal Without Her

Check the trailer here:

Elated John Abraham elaborates, “Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven’t yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!”

Director Lakshya Raj Anand, said, “Attack is a very special project for me as it’s my ode to action films that I’ve enjoyed through my life and now giving those same tropes my own take makes it super special.. But above all we’ve made this film with a fantastic team of very passionate people who have given their blood, sweat, and tears.. so am glad the movie-going audience is back and they’re going to witness our hard work and perseverance on the big screen.”

Producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) adds, “This one from pen studios is made with a lot of heart and is going to bring in a new way of storytelling to our industry. You see, John being a super-soldier is a very appealing idea and the concept of Attack is very entertaining and going to be a clutter breaker. We are thrilled to have the film set to release in cinemas and we hope audiences enjoy the entertainer.”

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham’s Action Entertainer ‘Attack.’ A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

