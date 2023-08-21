Bank Withdraws Auction Notice For Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol's Juhu Villa

Home

Entertainment

Auction Notice For Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol’s Juhu Villa Withdrawn; Bank Calls It ‘Technical Glitch’

Auction Notice For Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol’s Juhu Villa Withdrawn; Bank Calls It ‘Technical Glitch’

Recently, the bank released a notice in a newspaper announcing the auction of Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa. They had previously issued a notice to recover a loan amounting to Rs 56 crore.

Sunny Deol confirmed the news, stating that the loan amount mentioned is incorrect.

Sunny Deol has once again proved his stardom with his latest release, Gadar 2. However, the actor was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons as a bank had issued a notice in the newspaper announcing the auction of Sunny Doel’s Mumbai villa. The actor’s house in the financial capital has been named Sunny Villa. Now, the latest update is that the bank has withdrawn the auction notice, citing a technical glitch.

Trending Now

Previously, the bank had issued notice to recover a loan amounting to Rs 56 crore given to the actor. The notice addressed the actor by his real name, Ajay Singh Deol. As the bank withdrew the auction notice they also issued a corrigendum saying, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr.Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below-mentioned Property : All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub-district of Mumbai Suburban.”

Team Sunny Doel Reacts To The Auction Notice

Reacting to the auction notice, the team of Sunny Deol confirmed the news, stating that the loan amount mentioned is incorrect. They further asserted that Sunny Deol will be clearing his dues within a span of one or two days. The bank disclosed in the notice that the auction of Sunny Villa would begin from Rs 51.43 crore. They added that the minimum bid amount has been set at Rs 5.14 crore. The e-auction for Sunny Doel’s Mumbai home was scheduled to take place on August 25.

All About Gadar 2

Now, let us shift our focus to Gadar 2. Released on August 11, Gadar 2 has been taking the box office by storm making more than Rs 470 crore worldwide. The sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma as the primary cast.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES