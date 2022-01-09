Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is always in the limelight for her fashion choices. She is once again grabbing all the attention on social media with her choice of outfits. Fans love to see her on-screen, and they just go crazy over her for her superb and fabulous looks. She looks damn hot and sexy and is seen giving us the hottest looks. She is the fittest star and has also mesmerized us by giving us major fashion goals. On Sunday, the actor was spotted wearing a black bralette with black mini skirt. The dress she opted was too revealing and that invited trolls. Fans started making fun as Urfi was seen posing in her balcony. One of the users wrote, “Aunty Police Bula Legi”, Another one wrote, “Thand Lag Jaigi Bhenji”.Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Latest Outfit Crosses All Limits of Boldness, Netizens Praise Her ‘Parda Se Top’ Makeover

Have a look at the posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Is Slaying In An 'Ulti Shirt' And Netizens Are Completely Impressed: 'Aap Kitne Cute Ho'

As is, Urfi seems confident in rocking these looks and all her fashionable outings speak of confidence in abundance. The actor has also been in news for opening up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a post that she made on Sunday, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic).” Also Read - ‘You Are Thunderstorm’: Tired of Trolling, Netizens Praise Urfi Javed For Carrying Bold Dress With Confidence