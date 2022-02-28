Actress Avantika Dassani made her OTT debut with Zee5’s mystery-thriller Mithya which stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee in titular roles. Avantika, the daughter of popular Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, spoke exclusively to India.com on her OTT debut, working with Huma Qureshi, nepotism and more.Also Read - Avantika Dassani Indulges In A Fun Rapid Fire Round, Reveals Her Favorite Food And Who She Wants To Work With, EXCLUSIVE Interview

Being the daughter of popular Bollywood star Bhagyashree, Avantika has often faced flak from some critics for being a 'star kid'. When asked if she feels the backlash is fair, Avantika said, "There are times when people assume you didn't do anything to deserve appreciation. They think it (fame) was handed to you on a silver platter. That wasn't the case for me. I have worked hard to get where I am and my performance reflects that," Avantika said.

Elaborating on the same, Avantika added, “I think there are some people who can be unfair (to star kids) but the response I got to my performance has been overwhelming so I don’t think it is right for me to complaint about it.”

Avantika Opens Up About Comparison With Ananya And Janhvi



When asked for her opinion on media pitting her against Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, Avantika said, “The comparison isn’t fair. Everything creative is subjective. What resonates with me as an audience might not resonate with you. I don’t think there should be a comparison. You should look at every artist for the work they do and their performance.”

“We shouldn’t be comparing artists with each other. There’s a lot of unnecessary chatter about these things. I don’t think we need to have a discussion about it,” she added.

‘Huma Qureshi Is Like An Elder Sister To Me’: Avantika



In Mithya, Avantika plays the role of Riya, a student who is accused of plagiarism by her teacher, Juhi (played by Huma Qureshi). On her experience working with Huma, Avantika said, “We bonded well on the sets. Huma was like an elder sister, mentor to me. I had a blast with her.”

“The dynamic between Juhi and Riya was interesting to explore on camera. Every time I got into Riya’s skin, I would often break down and Huma helped me walk my way out of it. I share a great bond with her,” she said.

Mithya is streaming now on Zee5.