Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rs 300 Crore is Cakewalk Now, Check Day-Wise Breakup And Detailed Report

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Detailed Report: There’s no stopping for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water in India at the Box Office. The film is now running in its second week and hasn’t slowed down a bit, especially after the boost that it received during the Christmas weekend. Avatar 2 has not collected in a single digit in India ever since its release in 11 days, which is terrific. The film’s collection after its second Monday stands at over Rs 260 crore and if it continues with this pace, it will comfortably cross Rs 300 crore during the third weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water has also tremendously eaten into the business of Cirkus which hit the screens last weekend. The Rohit Shetty directorial didn’t receive good reviews and that ended up making it a Box Office dud. The bad performance of Cirkus resulted in bigger numbers for Avatar 2.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER IN INDIA

Friday: Rs 40.3 crore Saturday: Rs 42.5 crore Sunday: Rs 46 crore Monday: Rs 18.6 crore Tuesday: Rs 16.65 crore Wednesday: Rs 15.75 crore Thursday: Rs 13.8 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 193.6 crore Friday: Rs 12.85 crore Saturday: Rs 21.25 crore Sunday: Rs 25.15 crore Monday: Rs 11.50 crore

Total: Rs 264.35 crore

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Avatar: The Way of Water earned Rs 264.35 crore after its second Monday at the Box Office. It collected around Rs 11.50 crore on day 11 and even though the numbers will see a slight drop this week until the New Year weekend approaches, it will not stop the film from surpassing the Rs 300 crore mark at the ticket window. Are you ready for yet another celebratory weekend for Avatar 2? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!