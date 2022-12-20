Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Massive Drop on First Monday, Check Detailed Day-Wise Breakup

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Avatar 2 registered a good Monday in India, taking the total four-day collection to near the benchmark of Rs 150 crore nett at the Box Office. The James Cameron directorial saw a substantiate drop after its first weekend which hasn’t been the case with many other Hollywood biggies including Avengers: Endgame at the ticket window. After opening at a whopping Rs 40 crore nett in India, Avatar: The Way of Water garnered around Rs 18.50 crore on its first Monday, reported trade website sacnilk.

The film has already become the second biggest Hollywood opener in the Indian market after Avengers: Endgame which collected a humongous Rs 53 crore on its first day. The maximum share for Avatar 2 is coming from South India where the first film also recorded a surprising figure when it was released in the year 2009.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF AVATAR 2:

Friday: Rs 40 crore Saturday: Rs 40.50 crore Sunday: Rs 47 crore Monday: Rs 18.50 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 146 crore (approx)

Even though Avatar 2 is the second biggest Hollywood opener in India, its collection is far behind Avengers: Endgame in the country. The Marvel biggie collected Rs 31.05 crore on its first Monday. The Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana starrer has recorded a better Monday than all the Hindi hit movies released this year including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 10.75 crore), The Kashmir Files (Rs 15 crore), Brahmastra (Rs 14 crore) and Drishyam 2 (Rs 11.87 crore).

AVATAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION UPDATE – COULDN’T BEAT KGF: CHAPTER 2 AND AVENGERS: ENDGAME IN INDIA

However, the Pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2 recorded a far better first Monday than Avatar 2 in India. The Yash starrer collected Rs 25.57 crore net on its first Monday (day 5).

While the collections for Avatar 2 are big, the film was expected to garner more. It’s strange to see the dip in collections despite the film receiving good word-of-mouth on social media and never-seen-before VFX work on-screen. The length of the film and the absence of recall value with the first film releasing 13 years back could be a few possible factors behind a drop in its collection. What do you think?

