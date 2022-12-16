Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Day Initial Report: South India Records Massive Numbers

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Day Initial Report: James Cameron's visual spectacle is all set to show good numbers in South India where the film has found a great audience.

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Day Initial Report South India Records Massive Numbers

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Day Initial Report: Avatar 2 has recorded a good opening of around 45-50 per cent. The James Cameron directorial has collected tremendously from South India which is where the first Avatar film also did wonders back in 2009. The collections in North India are still behind how the film has begun to perform in South India, reported Box Office India. However, it has created an impact on the big screen and good word-of-mouth has also started pouring in on social media.

Avatar: The Way of Water has recorded an advance booking of Rs 20 crore on its first day. This is a huge number and only the second-highest advance booking record for any Hollywood film in the country on the first day after Avengers: Endgame. While this is a good figure, the advance booking number is still less than the opening day number of Spiderman: No Way Home.

As per a report in Koimoi, Avatar 2 finished its first-day advance booking at Rs 21.10 crore to be precise while Spiderman: No Way Home collected Rs 22 crore gross from its day 1 advance booking. Having said that, there’s no doubt that Avatar 2 is going to break many existing records and create many new ones at the Box Office in the coming days. If Avatar 2 takes a flying start and more good word-of-mouth drops in, it will be a problematic situation for Cirkus which is scheduled to hit the screens next week.

What do you think about the opening day Box Office business of Avatar 2 in India? Watch this space to know more about its collection!