Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Humongous Numbers in India But Fails to Beat Avengers: Endgame

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Weekend India: The James Cameron directorial creates a storm at the ticket window with its English version performing the best. However, the film is still behind Avengers: Endgame. Check the detailed collection report here.

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Avatar 2 has had a thunderous first weekend at the Box Office in India. The James Cameron directorial crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore gross within its two days, and now, it also crossed the nett figure of Rs 100 crore. The film’s collection after the opening weekend stands at around Rs 127 crore nett which is simply fabulous.

Avatar: The Way of Water fell short behind the collection made by Avengers: Endgame but it still gave the second-best opening for any Hollywood film in India so far. After opening at around Rs 41 crore on Friday, it went on to garner around Rs 42 crore on Saturday. The collections on Sunday definitely saw a jump and the film has collected in the range of Rs 43-45 crore nett at the Box Office, reported trade website sacnilk.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE OPENING WEEKEND BOX OFFICE OF AVATAR 2 IN INDIA:

Friday: Rs 41 crore (approx) Saturday: Rs 42 crore (approx) Sunday: Rs 43-45 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 126-128 crore (approx)

Avengers: Endgame collected around Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day when it was released in the year 2019. Avatar: The Way of Water stands at the second spot on the list of the top Hollywood grosser in India.

CHECK THE LIST OF HIGHEST-GROSSING HOLLYWOOD FILMS IN INDIA (OPENING DAY):

Avengers: Endgame – Rs 53.10 crore Avatar: The Way of Water – Rs 41 crore Spiderman: No Way Home – Rs 32.67 crore Avengers: Infinity War – Rs 31.30 crore Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness – Rs 27.50

In terms of the gross Box Office, Avatar 2 has collected Rs 155 crore approx after the first three days in India with around Rs 80 crore coming from its original English language version alone. With good word-of-mouth, Avatar 2 is expected to continue its winning run at the Box Office.

The film’s run might get interrupted this Friday as Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus hits the screens. Will it affect the smooth run of Avatar 2 during Christmas weekend? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!