Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron’s ‘Way of Water’ Hailed by Critics as ‘Phenomenal’ And ‘Visually Breathtaking’

Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron’s magnum Opus Avatar: The Way of Water has got the thumbs-up from movie critics as its first reviews are out. The sci-fi saga is a sequel to the Academy Awards winner epic sci-fi Avatar released in 2009. The most-anticipated movie of 2022 has an estimated budget of $ 1 billion i.e. Rs 7500 Crore which is a new record in movie business. As Avatar 2 is getting positive early reviews and is being hailed as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘visually breathtaking’. Erik Davis, who is associated with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes wrote, “Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest.”

CHECK OUT THE FIRST REVIEWS OF AVATAR 2:

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

Have now seen #Avatar twice and am overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and unexpectedly intimate emotional scope. Yes the world is expanded and sequels teased but the characters are most important. Cameron is in top form, especially in final act. Good to have him back. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/PR9drN5Zph — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 6, 2022

Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022

Avatar 2 has set a new milestone in India as its 15000 tickets were sold within three days of advance booking in premium formats according to multiple media sources. The film stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaana, and Kate Winslet in crucial roles.

The James Cameron directorial releases in India on 16 December 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

For more updates on Avatar 2 review and release, check out this space at India.com.