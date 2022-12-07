Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron’s ‘Way of Water’ Hailed by Critics as ‘Phenomenal’ And ‘Visually Breathtaking’

Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron's sci-fi sequel 'Way of Water' has been praised by critics as 'phenomenal' and 'visually breathtaking'.

Published: December 7, 2022 12:00 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron's 'Way of Water' Hailed by Critics as 'Phenomenal' And 'Visually Breathtaking'
Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron's 'Way of Water' Hailed by Critics as 'Phenomenal' And 'Visually Breathtaking'

Avatar 2 First Reviews: James Cameron’s magnum Opus Avatar: The Way of Water has got the thumbs-up from movie critics as its first reviews are out. The sci-fi saga is a sequel to the Academy Awards winner epic sci-fi Avatar released in 2009. The most-anticipated movie of 2022 has an estimated budget of $ 1 billion i.e. Rs 7500 Crore which is a new record in movie business. As Avatar 2 is getting positive early reviews and is being hailed as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘visually breathtaking’. Erik Davis, who is associated with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes wrote, “Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest.”

Also Read:

CHECK OUT THE FIRST REVIEWS OF AVATAR 2:

Avatar 2 has set a new milestone in India as its 15000 tickets were sold within three days of advance booking in premium formats according to multiple media sources. The film stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaana, and Kate Winslet in crucial roles.

The James Cameron directorial releases in India on 16 December 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

For more updates on Avatar 2 review and release, check out this space at India.com. 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:00 PM IST