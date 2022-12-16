live

Avatar 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: James Cameron’s Film is Soulful With Marvellous VFX – Check Twitter Reaction

Avatar 2 Movie Review and Box Office Collection Live Updates: James Cameron's 'Way of Water' hits the screens today in a massive fashion. Check the first reviews here and the collection report from across the world.

Updated: December 16, 2022 8:54 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

Avatar 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES James Cameron's Film Releases Today, Check Twitter Reactions And Box Office Collection
Avatar 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES James Cameron's Film Releases Today, Check Twitter Reactions And Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has hit the screens today all across the world. The film is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster that changed the history of world cinema. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Cliff Curtis among others. Avatar 2 has recorded a huge number from its advance booking itself. It is looking at becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in the world by beating the collections of Avengers: Endgame. The opening day collection for the film is also considered unbelievably huge.

Also Read:

Many people have declared Avatar 2 as the film ‘beyond expectation’. After the special screenings that took place in many countries, people took to social media to call it a ‘wonder’, ‘epic’, and a ‘magical experience’. Back in India, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted to say, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on! (sic).”

Avatar 2 is expected to beat KGF 2 with its opening-day collection. The film is looking at breaking every possible Box Office record set by any Hollywood film in India.

CHECK AVATAR 2 RELEASE LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Live Updates

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Avatar: The Way of Water First Reviews: Fans call it an unbelievable experience. One Twitter user wrote, “This movie is incredible and beautiful I actually enjoyed the 3D. The things I don’t like about this movie are outshined by the things I love (sic).”

  • 9:01 AM IST

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Avatar 2 First Day First Show Twitter Reactions: Fans say it was worth the long wait. One Twitter user wrote, “That was worth a 13-year wait. avatar2 was a masterpiece (sic).”

  • 8:45 AM IST

  • 8:40 AM IST

    Avatar 2 Movie Review: Viewers say you would not want to return to the real world after watching James Cameron’s world in Avatar: The Way of Water.

  • 8:40 AM IST

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Avatar 2 First Day First Show Review: Fans say that Avatar 2 is more visually stunning than the first film which was released in 2009. Many viewers have also claimed that the story of Avatar: The Way of Water is more soulful than the previous movie.

  • 8:26 AM IST

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Avatar 2 Movie Reviews: Initial reviews are kicking in on social media and the viewers are calling it a visual spectacle. One user on Twitter wrote, “avatarthewayofwater    did not disappoint! Epic graphics, acting, story telling, and did the original justice! Loved it! avatar2 (sic).”

  • 8:22 AM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 16, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 8:54 AM IST