Avatar 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: James Cameron’s Film is Soulful With Marvellous VFX – Check Twitter Reaction

Avatar 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has hit the screens today all across the world. The film is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster that changed the history of world cinema. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Cliff Curtis among others. Avatar 2 has recorded a huge number from its advance booking itself. It is looking at becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in the world by beating the collections of Avengers: Endgame. The opening day collection for the film is also considered unbelievably huge.

Many people have declared Avatar 2 as the film ‘beyond expectation’. After the special screenings that took place in many countries, people took to social media to call it a ‘wonder’, ‘epic’, and a ‘magical experience’. Back in India, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted to say, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on! (sic).”

Avatar 2 is expected to beat KGF 2 with its opening-day collection. The film is looking at breaking every possible Box Office record set by any Hollywood film in India.

