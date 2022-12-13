Avatar 2 VS Avengers: Endgame Box Office Opening Day: Will James Cameron’s Film Beat Marvel’s Biggie in India? Check Detailed Prediction

Avatar 2 VS Avengers: Endgame Box Office Opening Day: Avatar 2 is all to set to storm the Box Office, both in India and overseas. The James Cameron directorial is the costliest film ever made in the history of world cinema and therefore, stakes are quite high at the ticket window. In India, the trade pandits are expecting it to beat the records set by the Hollywood biggie Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is currently the biggest Hollywood film in India with an opening of around Rs 53 crore and over Rs 370 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office. Avatar 2, with its astronomical budget and the number of screens it’s releasing on, can very well surpass the Marvel biggie in the Box Office race. The film has already collected over Rs 10 crore from its advance booking ticket sales in India while three days are still left to book the tickets prior to its release.

AVATAR 2 TO REPLACE AVENGERS: ENDGAME AS THE HIGHEST HOLLYWOOD GROSSER IN INDIA?

Avengers: Endgame was released on 2845 screens in 2019, as reported by Money Control, while Avatar 2 will be releasing on over 3000 screens. All chances are that Avatar: The Way of Water will be successful in replacing Avengers: Endgame as the highest Hollywood grosser in India.

Interestingly, while the film’s Indian business is likely to surpass the collections made by any Hollywood film ever in the country, its performance in the West is dependent on many aspects. Earlier, it was reported that the budget of Avatar 2 was $250 million, however, recent reports have now suggested that Cameron has made the film on an unbelievable budget of around $350-400 million, which makes it the most expensive film ever produced in the world.

CHECK THE LIST OF MOST EXPENSIVE HOLLYWOOD MOVIES EVER MADE:

Avatar 2 – $350-400 million Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – $376 million Avengers: Age of Ultron – $365 million Avengers: Endgame – $356 million Avengers Infinity War – $325 million

Interestingly, Cameron’s Avatar which was released in 2009 continues to remain the highest-grossing film worldwide. The film had collected $2.9 billion upon its release and no film has surpassed that number ever since. That could just change with its sequel – Avatar: The Way of Water hitting the screens on December 16.

CHECK THE LIST OF HIGHEST-GROSSING FILMS WORLDWIDE:

Avatar (2009) – $2.9 billion Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.7 billion Titanic (1997) – $2.1 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.06 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.04 billion

Back at home, Avatar 2 is expected to chase the opening day business of KGF 2 which collected over Rs 53 crore from its Hindi version alone on the first day. The Yash starrer collected around Rs 134 crore from its all version on an opening day and that’s going to be a big number to crack.

CHECK THE LIST OF HIGHEST-GROSSING INDIAN FILMS EVER:

Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) – Rs 1429 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) – Rs 1000 crore RRR (2022) – Rs 944 crore Dangal (2016) – Rs 538 crore Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) – Rs 520 crore

Avatar 2 will have a clear one week to run before Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus hits the screens on December 23 as the big Christmas release. Avatar 2 will also see a tough competitor in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 at the ticket window which is stupendously running even in its fourth week.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Avatar 2!