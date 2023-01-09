James Cameron Confirms Avatar 3 And 4 After Massive Success of Avatar: The Way of Water: ‘In The Can…’

Avatar 3 confirmed: James Cameron confirms the third and fourth film in the Avatar series after the massive success of Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron Confirms Avatar 3 And 4 After Massive Success of Avatar The Way of Water 'In The Can...'

Avatar 3 Confirmed: After the massive success of Avatar: The Way of Water which broke many records at the Box Office last year, the makers have confirmed the third film in the popular franchise. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 hit the screens in December last year 13 years after the first film in the franchise. Now, the director has confirmed that the work has already begun for Avatar 3 and 4.

Speaking on a chat show, Cameron said he can’t run away from what the audience wants now and he’ll be making more films to convert Avatar into a stunning franchise. The director said in an episode of ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’, “It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels. I know what I will do in the next six or seven years.”

DISCUSSION IS ON ABOUT GAME PLAN FOR AVATAR 3: JAMES CAMERON

Avatar, released in 2009, shattered the glass ceiling and began a new $3 billion club at the Box Office. Avatar: The Way of Water collected over $1.5 billion worldwide and remains the highest-grossing film of 2022. Cameron added that Avatar 3 is already in the works. He said, “The point is we’re going to be okay. I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic.”

Speaking of more films in the franchise, the celebrated filmmaker said, “And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

The Avatar series is made with the idea of man vs nature in mind. Avatar: The Way of Water featured the return of Stephen Lang as Colonel Quaritch who plans revenge on the Na’avi people by destroying their families. The film starred Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Kate Winslet as Ronal, and Cliff Curtis as Tonowari among others.

Are you excited about Avatar 3 and 4 already?