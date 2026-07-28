Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Twitter review: Netizens call animated fantasy series a nostalgic yet powerful comeback: ‘Aang’s magic is back’

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has finally arrived, and early reactions on X suggest that the beloved franchise has delivered another memorable adventure for all the fans around the world. From stunning visuals to heartfelt moments, here's how fans are reacting to the animated film.

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender (PC: IMDb)

After years of anticipation, delays, and unexpected hurdles, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has finally made its official debut, giving fans the chance to reunite with Aang and the rest of Team Avatar in an all-new animated adventure. Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premiered globally on July 25, 2026, following a debut at San Diego Comic-Con. The film arrives with high expectations, especially after the original series became one of the most celebrated animated shows of all time. Now that audiences have watched the film, social media is buzzing with first reactions. Many viewers are sharing their thoughts on everything from the animation and action sequences to the emotional storytelling and nostalgic callbacks. Read Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Twitter reactions below.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Twitter reactions

Early reactions to Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender on X have been largely positive, with viewers calling the film a worthy continuation of the beloved series, and it should have been released on big screen. Many praised its breathtaking animation, describing the action scenes as cinematic and visually spectacular.

Several fans also appreciated seeing older Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko together again, saying the film balances nostalgia with a fresh story. Some fans also called it one of the strongest animated releases of the year. One X user wrote, “AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a beautiful continuation of the franchise both visually & narratively”, another said, “A really solid movie with some of the best animation I have ever seen and a good story with Aang and his friends after the Fire Nation war”, another X user shared, “Aang’s magic is back”

Just watched Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, and it was FANTASTIC!!! 9.75/10. The art, animation, story, and bending were all amazing. My only minor gripe was that Sokka’s voice should have been closer to his Korra voice. — Mike H. (@xmike87) July 28, 2026

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was a really solid movie. They merged my boy Zuko though and Aang was acting weak up until the ending. Aside from that, I enjoyed it amd Tagah was absolutely excellent villain. He made me put some respect on air bending pic.twitter.com/zCbxVEeWGY — Ryun (@ryunmoore_) July 28, 2026

Watched Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender. A really solid movie with some of the best animation I have ever seen and a good story with Aang and his friends after the Fire Nation war. I have no idea why Paramount pulled this from a proper theatrical film. #AvatarAangTheLastAribender pic.twitter.com/DnsfMHg3OV — Jared Jacoby (@JaredJacoby2) July 28, 2026

I just watched Avatar aang: the last airbender & it’s i think that this might be the best plot in the history of plots 10/10 — Maze⁷ (@iSMSM1993) July 28, 2026

Just watched the release of Avatar Aang The Last Airbender! This was such a sweet movie, the animation, music and visuals worked really well as a nice follow up to the classic! 9.5/10 movie and best of the year ^^ pic.twitter.com/ejxjuUgjXU — Boxamus (@BoxamusMike) July 28, 2026

This whole scene is so fantastic Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender (2026) pic.twitter.com/fsW8Gi6UFs — Sage (@Sage2612) July 28, 2026

AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a beautiful continuation of the franchise both visually & narratively. Enjoyed digging more into Aang’s trauma & how it affects him in adulthood. Love the animation styles, especially during fights. P.S. thanks for making the characters hot. pic.twitter.com/DAhX1SbQPm — Ryan Cortero (@ryan_reflects) July 27, 2026

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender deserved to be on the big screen everywhere the visuals are beautiful, the soundtrack is reminiscent and moving, and Michael and Bryan gave these beloved characters an amazing new adventure and fun callbacks from the animated series 10/10 pic.twitter.com/9SR4AVIdHt — Rach (@bbyiknowplaces) July 26, 2026

Finally watched Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender & there’s a lot to say. It always has you on edge with its breakneck pacing. It also deals a big theme for Aang which is confronting your past & keep moving forward.#AangTheLastAirbender #Avatar #Aang #ATLA Rating: Amazing pic.twitter.com/bumi6X1a5s — LuckyRave: The AM-VGP (@1luckyrave) July 26, 2026

Honestly the final confrontation of Aang and Tagah has got to be peak Avatar writing because that scene was well directed and well animated. pic.twitter.com/HfbJBCuQUg — Darth Tragedious #PhysicalMediaForever (@MrJulianR1) July 26, 2026

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is fucking exceptional. as someone who grew up with and adores both avatar and legend of korra, this was everything i wanted and more. The story is great, the animation is UNREAL and the action is fucking insane. Incredible work from all involved! pic.twitter.com/L8IRMBl603 — Philip (@permian_philip) July 27, 2026

ik Aang would be grinning wide asf and also a bit scared of Katara knowing she pulled this. Oh Katara the woman that you are pic.twitter.com/zTIWUhusz5 — maevtoevsky (@noritchsi) July 27, 2026

Where to watch Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender?

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The film was originally planned for a theatrical release but was later shifted to streaming because of strategic changes and online leak in April this year.

About Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, the animated fantasy action film continues the story years after the events of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. According to IMDb, the story revolves around, “Avatar Aang, the world’s last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands.” Fans will see how the young Aang and Team Avatar embark on a new mission involving an ancient airbending relic while confronting powerful new threats. The voice cast of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender includes Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Dionne Quan, Ronny Chieng, Steven Yeun, Ken Jeong, Dee Bradley Baker, and Dave Bautista.