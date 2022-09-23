Avatar Re-Release Box Office: Avatar re-released globally on Friday, September 23, 2022. The James Cameron directorial had a special treat for the Indian fans, as it happens to be National Cinema Day here. Celebrating the essence of filmmaking and storytelling the tickets were available at affordable prices in India. So, the audiences got to re-watch the Hollywood sci-fi saga by paying merely Rs 75 for 2D and normal 3D. Those who went for IMAX 3D and 4D were charged Rs 150-200. According to industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Avatar sold out more than 77,000 tickets in India with the advance booking. The movie has collected a whopping Rs 1 Crore at the Indian box office and is expected to reach the Rs 5 Crore mark over the weekend as per trade analysts’ predictions.

AVATAR EXPECTED TO EARN Rs 5 CRORE IN INDIA OVER THE WEEKEND

Avatar’s re-release advance booking has witnessed a positive response at the Indian box office since the films’ re-mastered 4K version ensures a grand theatrical spectacle. As per Sacnilk, the James Cameron sci-fi-actioner sold over sold 77,559 tickets in advance sales despite competition from Bollywood releases Brahmastra and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Avatar grossed Rs 1.04 Crore on Friday according to the report and as per movie business analysts the film is estimated to collect Rs 5 Crore this weekend. Looking at the film’s occupancy for its 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX versions, it doesn’t seem an unachievable feat.

AVATAR’S 4DX VERSION PERFROMS DECENTLY AT INDIAN METROS

Avatar’s morning, afternoon and evening shows in theatres for its 4DX 3D version had around 91%, 92% and 95% occupancy respectively, the Sacnilk report states. The 4DX 3D version in Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad had an overall 99%, 97%, 100%, 100% and 96% occupancy respectively. The film’s 3D version also faired decently on National Cinema Day as Avatar had an overall 32.77% English Occupancy on September 23 according to Sacnilk.

AVATAR (4DX 3D) ENGLISH DAY 1 OCCUPANCY IN THETRES:

Morning Shows – 91.38%

Afternoon Shows – 93.33%

Evening Shows – 94.80 %

AVATAR (4DX 3D) ENGLISH DAY 1 OVERALL OCCUPANCY IN MAIN REGIONS:

Mumbai – 99.90% (9 Shows)

National Capital Region (NCR) – 97.33% (19 Shows)

Pune – 100% (9 Shows)

Bengaluru – 100% (9 Shows)

Hyderabad – 96.67% (6 Shows)

Ahmedabad – 33.67% (5 Shows)

Kochi – 0 % (2 Shows)

According to a Collider report Avatar released in five markets globally – France, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the Philippines. The report stated that the film collected over $87,000 on Thursday. As per a CNBC report analysts from the US predict the film to make anywhere between $7 and $12 million in the North American market on Friday. According to other trade estimates, earn as much internationally, including India, taking its global day one gross to $15-20 million.

Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide gross of $2.8 billion. and was re-released in China in 2021. The film’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16, 2022.

For more updates on Avatar re-release box office collection, check out this space at India.com.