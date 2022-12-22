Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Nears Rs 180 Crore, Will Cirkus Affect Its Run? Check Detailed Report

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 6: Avatar 2 collected well on its sixth day at the Box Office in India. The James Cameron directorial recorded a two-digit number on its first Wednesday, taking the collection to around Rs 180 crore in all languages. The film’s drop during the weekdays was visible but it managed to maintain a good total and after its Thursday collection, Avatar: The Way of Water might just end its first week at around Rs 195 crore.

While the final figures are not out yet, the early estimates as reported by the trade website Sacnilk suggest that it ended its sixth-day run at around Rs 15.25 crore (approx), taking the overall collection to Rs 179.30 crore (approx).

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER IN INDIA:

Friday: Rs 40.3 crore Saturday: Rs 42.5 crore Sunday: Rs 46 crore Monday: Rs 18.6 crore Tuesday: Rs 16.65 crore Wednesday: Rs 15.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 179.30 crore (approx)

The film is performing exceptionally well in the Southern part of the country as compared to North India. It will now be interesting to see how Avatar 2 maintains its smooth run at the Box Office since Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus hits the screens this weekend as the big Christmas release. If the Ranveer Singh starrer receives good word-of-mouth from the audience, it will become difficult for Avatar: The Way of Water to hold a solid run at the ticket window.

However, the film is expected to garner big during the Christmas holiday weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Avatar 2!