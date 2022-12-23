Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Week 1: Rs 200 Crore is Here, Blockbuster Christmas Weekend Ahead

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Week 1: Avatar: The Way of Water recorded a fabulous first week in India. The film continued to collect in the double-digits even on its seventh day at the Box Office, which is both fantastic and rare to see in the case of most films. The James Cameron directorial earned Rs 13.80 crore as reported by the trade website Sacnilk. This also means that Avatar 2 finished its week one right on the verge of the Rs 200 crore benchmark.

The collections of Avatar 2 are expected to see a rise in India now that the Christmas weekend is here. The film will comfortably cross Rs 200 crore on Friday and surpassing Rs 250 crore by the end of its second weekend should be a cakewalk now.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER AFTR WEEK 1:

Friday: Rs 40.3 crore Saturday: Rs 42.5 crore Sunday: Rs 46 crore Monday: Rs 18.6 crore Tuesday: Rs 16.65 crore Wednesday: Rs 15.75 crore Thursday: Rs 13.8 crore

Total: Rs 193.6 crore

With this pace, the collection of Avatar: The Way of Water can touch the benchmark of Rs 300 crore with two holiday weekends in a row. The film will also benefit from the mild response that Cirkus has generated at the ticket window. The Ranveer Singh starrer has not received good reviews and that will favour the smooth run of Avatar 2 at the Box Office in the coming days.

Now, all eyes are on the Christmas weekend collections of Avatar: The Way of Water. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!