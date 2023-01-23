Home

Avatar: The Way of Water Global Box Office Update: James Cameron’s Film Collects Over $2 Billion, to Beat Avengers: Infinity War This Week

Avatar: The Way of Water Global Box Office update | James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is setting a Box Office record everyday. The sci-fi actioner is on its way to becoming the fifth highest-grossing film ever. Avatar: The Way of Water crossed the benchmark of $2 billion by the end of its 38th day at the global Box Office. The film achieved the feat on its sixth Sunday.

AVATAR 2 COLLECTS OVER $2 BILLION GLOBALLY

Avatar 2 collected around $2.02 billion globally and beat Cameron’s own Avatar (2009) which took around 45 days to reach the same benchmark upon its release. The second in the franchise is also the first film to achieve the feat in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed approx $598 million from its domestic market, North America, and around $1.43 billion from overseas. It is also the highest-grossing film ever on IMAX globally, raking in $228 million from IMAX alone.

AVATAR 2 BECOMES SIXTH HIGHEST-GROSSING FILM EVER GLOBALLY

Avatar 2 is the sixth film in the history of world cinema to reach the $2 billion mark. Interestingly, out of these six films now, three belong to Cameron. If the global figures are to be believed by the end of 38 days, India is the sixth top market providing business to Avatar: The Way of Water. As of now, the film has collected around $57.90 million from India alone. The biggest international market for the film remains China from where it has so far collected $229.70 million.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FOR AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER:

China: $229.70 million France: $129.80 million Germany: $117.00 million Korea: $96.90 million UK: $81.90 million India: $57.90 million Australia: $55.10 million Mexico: $51.40 million Spain: $47.00 million Italy: $45.30 million

Avatar 2 is on its way to cross the lifetime global collection of Avengers: Infinity War now. The film collected $2.05 billion globally and Avatar: The Way of Water will replace it by Thursday. Cameron’s biggie is expected to finish as the third biggest film ever globally by the end of its lifetime run at the Box Office. Such incredible numbers!

