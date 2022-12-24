Avatar: The Way of Water Joins Rs 200 Crore Club in First Week, Check Detailed Indian Box Office Collection Report

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Week 1: The James Cameron directorial crosses Rs 200 crore in India. Check detailed Report and day-wise collection breakup after 7 days.

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Joins Rs 200 Crore Club: Avatar: The Way of Water continued its glory run at the box office as it crossed Rs. 200 crore India Nett (all versions) in its first week at the box office. The film did well in the first weekend to match a feat, and Avatar: The Way of Water is now a member of the coveted 200-crore club in India, and has emerged as a blockbuster! Avatar: The Way of Water earned 13.25 Cr India net on its eighth day for all languages. After calculating the early estimates, Avatar: The Way of Water’s total collection so far is Rs 206.85 crore.

Avatar: The Way of Water 8 Days All Language Box Office Collection – INDIA

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 40.3 Cr [En: 21.3 Cr ; Hi: 11.2; Te: 5; Ta: 2.5; Mal: 0.3] Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 42.5 Cr [En: 22.85 Cr ; Hi: 13; Te: 3.7; Ta: 2.5; Mal: 0.45] Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 46 Cr [En: 23 Cr ; Hi: 15.3; Te: 4.4; Ta: 2.8; Mal: 0.5] Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 18.6 Cr [En: 9.4 Cr ; Hi: 6.1; Te: 2.05; Ta: 0.85; Mal: 0.2] Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 16.65 Cr [En: 8.7 Cr ; Hi: 5.5; Te: 1.55; Ta: 0.7; Mal: 0.2] Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 15.75 Cr [En: 8.5 Cr ; Hi: 5.2; Te: 1.25; Ta: 0.6; Mal: 0.2] Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 13.8 Cr [En: 7.65 Cr ; Hi: 4.5 Cr; Te: 1 Cr; Ta: 0.45 Cr; Mal: 0.2 Cr] Week 1 Collection Rs 193.6 Cr [En: 101.4 Cr ; Hi: 60.8; Te: 18.95; Ta: 10.4; Ka: 0; Mal: 2.05] Day 8 [1st Friday] Rs 13.25 Cr * early estimates Total Rs 206.85 Cr

The film is a blockbuster in a true sense since it could not only withstand the competition it got from Avengers: Endgame, but also emerge victorious. The performance of this movie at the ticketing window is a testimony that films don’t need huge promotional campaigns and can do well even without it.

