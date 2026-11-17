Avengers: Doomsday advance booking begins in India, check ticket prices; midnight shows see huge demand

Advance bookings for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday have opened across India, following weeks of fan requests under the #OpenDoomsdayBookings campaign. There will be 24-hour screenings this time.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/avengers-doomsday-advance-booking-begins-in-india-check-ticket-prices-midnight-shows-see-huge-demand-8545677/ Copy

Avengers: Doomsday (PC -Instagram)

Marvel fans in India can finally book their tickets for one of the most anticipated films of the year. Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened across the country on Tuesday, November 17, following weeks of requests from fans on social media. The campaign, which gained attention under the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings, urged cinema chains to start ticket sales early.

Bookings are now available on platforms such as BookMyShow and District. Fans in cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru have started looking for tickets, particularly for the film’s opening-day shows.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian theatres on Thursday, December 17, 2026, a day before its scheduled release in the United States. With considerable excitement surrounding the film, several cinema chains are also preparing midnight screenings and additional shows.

Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Opens In India

PVR INOX and other major multiplex chains opened advance bookings at 12 pm IST on November 17. The initial listings included premium Infinity Vision Certified screens, while bookings for other formats are expected to open soon.

Some midnight shows scheduled for December 17 have already started receiving strong responses.

Moviegoers in Kerala got an early chance to book their tickets. Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram opened bookings at 10 am for a special 12:01 am First Day First Show (FDFS) screening.

Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Prices In India

According to early listings on BookMyShow and District, ticket prices for Avengers: Doomsday start at around Rs 420 for standard screenings. Premium experiences, including luxury recliners and select large-format screens, could cost up to Rs 1,500. The final ticket prices may differ depending on the theatre, city and screening format. The film will be available in several formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the theatre. It will release in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Crosses $150 Million Worldwide?

The excitement around the film is not limited to India. Reports suggest that worldwide advance ticket sales have crossed the $150 million mark. The film’s opening is being closely watched, especially given its massive cast and the return of several popular Marvel characters.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast And Story

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth film in the Avengers franchise and the 39th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film brings together several familiar superheroes, including Sam Wilson’s Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, and Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans.

The Fantastic Four and the X-Men will also join the crossover as they face Victor Von Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The actor’s return to the MCU has been one of the biggest highlights of the film’s announcement, considering his earlier role as Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

Early listings on Indian cinema portals suggest that Avengers: Doomsday could have a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 32 minutes to 2 hours and 45 minutes.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed the duration yet. The final runtime is expected to become clear once the film receives its censorship certification in India.