Avengers: Doomsday advance booking crosses Rs 34 crore in India, nearly a month before release

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking collection: Delhi and Maharashtra states lead; English version gets maximum demand - Check detailed report here.

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Avengers Doomsday (PC: YouTube)

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is creating massive excitement among Indian moviegoers even before its theatrical release. With nearly a month left until the film hits cinemas, its advance bookings have already crossed Rs 30 crore. According to Sacnilk, the much-awaited superhero film has collected Rs 34.34 crore in pre-sales within four days, including block seats. Without blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 28.65 crore.

Avengers: Doomsday day 1 advance booking

The opening day, December 17, has contributed the most to the film’s advance booking numbers so far. According to the latest figures, the film has earned Rs 16.48 crore gross through day 1 advance sales, including Rs 1.84 crore from block seats. Excluding blocked seats, the opening-day collection stands at Rs 14.64 crore, with approximately 2.08 lakh tickets sold.

English version leads Avengers: Doomsday advance booking

The English version of Avengers: Doomsday is leading the advance booking race in India. It has contributed Rs 13.98 crore gross to the opening-day sales, accounting for nearly 85% of the total. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 12.42 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 2.12 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 29.79 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh, respectively.

Maharashtra leads Avengers: Doomsday advance booking

Among Indian markets, Maharashtra is currently leading the opening-day advance booking figures. The state has contributed Rs 4.17 crore gross, including block seats, which is around 25% of the total collection. Delhi is in second place with Rs 2.73 crore, followed by Karnataka, which has recorded approximately Rs 2.49 crore in advance sales.

Why is Avengers: Doomsday creating so much buzz?

Marvel films have a strong fan following in India, and Avengers: Doomsday is expected to attract audiences across different language markets. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with screenings planned across premium theatrical formats.

Its extended opening weekend and early morning shows could also help boost its box-office numbers. With advance bookings already showing a strong response, expectations are high for the film’s opening in India.

Avengers: Doomsday new poster features Loki, Thor and Doctor Doom

Adding to the excitement, the makers have released a new poster featuring several popular characters from the Marvel universe. The poster shows Loki alongside X-Men’s Mystique, while Thor is seen holding Stormbreaker alongside Steve Rogers, who is carrying Mjolnir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)



Another section of the poster features Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom commanding an army of mutant-hunting Sentinels.

The film has also received a PG-13 rating for ‘bloody images’, ‘violence’ and ‘language’. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four universes.