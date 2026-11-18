Avengers: Doomsday advance booking day 1: Robert Downey Jr’s film crosses Rs 10 crore, 4DX ticket priced at Rs 4,000

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking in India crosses Rs 10 crore within hours, beats endgame's early record.

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Avengers Doomsday (PC -Instagram)

Marvel fans in India have given Avengers: Doomsday a massive opening response even before its theatrical release. The advance bookings for the much-awaited superhero film opened on November 17, exactly 30 days before its India release, and the film has already crossed Rs 10 crore in pre-sales within a few hours. The early numbers suggest that the upcoming Marvel film could be heading for a record-breaking opening at the Indian box office.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking

According to sacnilk report, Avengers: Doomsday has recorded an impressive response on its first day of advance bookings. The film is reportedly selling tickets at a faster pace than several previous Marvel releases, including Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For comparison, Avengers: Endgame had collected around Rs 8 crore through advance bookings in its first 24 hours. However, there is a difference in the booking windows. While most Marvel films open advance sales one or two weeks before release, Doomsday has a much longer window of 30 days. The pace of ticket sales could slow down initially before picking up again closer to its release.

Over 1 lakh tickets sold, midnight shows see huge demand

The film has screenings scheduled throughout the day, from 12:01 am to 11:55 pm. BookMyShow data shows that more than one lakh tickets were sold on the platform on the first day of advance bookings.

Several theatres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi have already reported sold-out shows. Some premium-format screenings are also commanding extremely high ticket prices.

At Cinepolis in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, tickets for the first 4DX show are priced at a staggering Rs 4,000. This is reportedly among the most expensive individual movie tickets sold in Indian cinema history.

Avengers: Doomsday cast and release date

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features a massive ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright and several others.

The film will bring together Marvel heroes from three different universes as they face Doom, an extremely powerful threat. It will be the first Avengers film since Avengers: Endgame, which released in 2019.

While the film will arrive in India on December 17, 2026, its global release is scheduled for December 18.